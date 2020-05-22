Colau recorda que Barcelona encara està en fase 0 i demana responsabilitat als veïns en l'ús de les platges

L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha recordat aquest divendres que la capital catalana encara estarà tot el cap de setmana en la fase 0 amb les puntualitzacions afegides per Salut, durant la qual es permet fer esport i passejar per les platges, però no prendre-hi el sol ni el bany recreatiu. Colau ho ha dit hores després que el Govern espanyol hagi anunciat que la ciutat entrarà en fase 1 dilluns vinent, una fase menys restrictiva que habilita en major mesura els moviments de la ciutadania.



Colau ha afirmat que les imatges d'aquesta setmana de la platja de la Barceloneta, plena a vessar de persones prenent el sol, no han agradat al consistori, i per això ha demanat "responsabilitat col·lectiva i prudència" per evitar haver de fer "passes enrere".



Colau ha subratllat en diverses ocasions que l'equip de Govern entén que "tothom vol utilitzar les platges" després d'una situació de confinament "tan dura". Però ha explicat que l'Ajuntament ha estat sempre molt "prudent" en aquesta qüestió per evitar un "efecte crida", i que per això s'ha anat "més lent" que altres municipis.



"Si tot va bé", ha dit, el 8 de juny Barcelona podria entrar en la fase 2 del desconfinament, quan ja es permet el bany recreatiu i prendre el sol. De moment, "cal insistir" en el fet que cal evitar aglomeracions "per no fer passes enrere".



També ha dit que l'Ajuntament no vol "posar policies cada dos metres", per la qual cosa ha apel·lat a la responsabilitat col·lectiva, però també ha advertit que si bé la Guàrdia Urbana fa eminentment una tasca pedagògica, en cas d'incompliments reiterats de les normes posarà denúncies "com ja s'està fent".



"Des de l'empatia i la comprensió" Colau ha estat molt insistent en el missatge de prudència i responsabilitat. I en aquest punt ha confessat que les imatges que s'han vist aquesta setmana a la Barceloneta no li han agradat i ha tornat a recordar que en la fase de desconfinament actual "no es poden permetre banys, prendre el sol o aglomeracions".