Confirmat el canvi de tendència de l'epidèmia, amb el creixement de l'Rt i el risc de rebrot

Definitivament la millora dels principals indicadors epidemiològics que s'han registrat a Catalunya ja és història. Les darreres dades donades pel Departament de Salut mostren un nou increment de la velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia o taxa Rt, que augmenta quatre centèsimes i ja està en 0,95, a tocar de l'1 que indica el creixement dels casos. A més a més, després de gairebé dos mesos el risc de rebrot augmenta dos punts, fins el 263, i la positivitat de les proves torna a superar el 5% (5,11) deu dies després. L'OMS indica que per tenir l'epidèmia de Covid-19 sota control aquest indicador ha d'estar per sota del 5%.



Sí que es manté encara a la baixa la incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, que passa de 293,46 a 284,21. A més a més, s'han declarat 693 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA i s'ha informat de 36 noves morts i el total és de 20.506 en tota la pandèmia. Hi ha 2.029 pacients ingressats als hospitals, 58 més que ahir, i 588 a l'UCI, cinc menys.



La consellera de Salut en funcions, Alba Vergés, ha reconegut que es viu un "moment fràgil" pel que fa a la pandèmia de la covid, amb una Rt que podria arribar a 1 aquesta setmana i ha alertat que una quarta onada seria "molt dramàtica". "Estem en setmanes molt claus", ha dit a TV3.

