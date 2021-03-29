El Consell per la República s'obre a consensuar una governança col·legiada entre partits independentistes

El Consell per la República ha convidat als dirigents d'ERC Oriol Junqueras i Marta Rovira, al secretari general de Junts, Jordi Sánchez; a la CUP, Òmnium Cultural i l'ANC a un diàleg bilateral per "reformular" la seva governança, enmig del debat sobre el seu paper en les negociacions per formar Govern. El Consell assegura en un comunicat que és més important un acord per "culminar el procés d'independència de manera efectiva" que no pas "les persones i els càrrecs que ocupin". L'organització entén que per fer possible una direcció política col·legiada cal "reformular" la seva governança i "definir de manera precisa i sense contradiccions les funcions específiques dels seus òrgans".



L'organització, liderada per l'expresident de Carles Puigdemont, s'obre a articular una direcció en què hi participin els principals partits i les principals entitats civils de l'independentisme de manera "col·legiada". "Aquesta direcció política col·legiada serà més legítima i més eficaç si s'insereix en un marc institucional legítim i eficaç", argumenten. I consideren que el Consell "proporciona el millor marc institucional possible". "És la institució republicana des de la qual s'han d'acordar les estratègies per fer efectiu allò a què ens vam comprometre a partir del resultat del referèndum".

Per això, animen a "debatre, des de la lleialtat i la confiança, aquesta reformulació de la governança del Consell" per "facilitar la inserció de la direcció col·legiada en la seva estructura institucional". I ofereixen iniciar el diàleg "de manera immediata".



El Consell apunta que és "un instrument necessari per fer possible el desbordament democràtic" i assenyalen que ha de "continuar sent part de la solució, mai un problema". "La seva existència no només no hauria de ser un obstacle, sinó que hauria de facilitar el consens estratègic de tots aquells actors que tenen la constitució de la República com a objectiu prioritari", conclouen.