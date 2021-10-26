Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut quatre policies locals de Llinars del Vallès (Vallès Oriental) en el marc de l'operatiu contra una xarxa dedicada al cultiu i el tràfic de marihuana desplegat aquest dimarts, segons ha pogut saber l'ACN. Les detencions s'han produït per presumpta col·laboració dels agents amb la banda i no es descarta que hi hagi més policies locals arrestats.



Segons ha avançat El Periódico, un dels agents detinguts seria el que estava parlant amb un home que va morir tirotejat a Llinars al desembre del 2019 i que llavors es va dir que era el seu confident. En aquella ocasió el policia també va rebre un tret a l'armilla antibales. Els Mossos han desplegat el dispositiu de matinada i estan fent 28 escorcolls en diverses localitats, principalment Llinars i Barcelona. Un d'aquests a la comissaria de la Policia Local de Llinars del Vallès.

La investigació del cas recau en la Divisió d'Investigació Criminal de la policia catalana i va arrencar fa més d'un any i més enllà del cultiu i el tràfic de marihuana la sospita és que el grup criminal també ha creat un entramat per blanquejar el diner negre obtingut amb el narcotràfic. Els darrers mesos han sovintejat les operacions contra el tràfic de marihuana, que segons informes dels Mossos d'Esquadra viu un autèntic boom i estaria provocant l'establiment a Catalunya d'estructures criminals que, segons el major del cos, Josep Lluís Trapero, són una "font d'una economia submergida amb capacitat de corrupció i derivades greus de violència".

