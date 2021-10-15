barcelona
Membres de la Divisió d'Assumptes Interns (DAI) dels Mossos d'Esquadra van detenir aquest dijous quatre agents del cos - un d'ells en excedència -com a presumptes autors dels delictes de suborn, realització arbitrària del propi dret, robatori amb força i revelació de secrets. La informació l'ha avançat La Vanguardia i l'ha confirmat el Departament d'Interior a través d'un comunicat. La instrucció la porta el jutjat d'instrucció número 1 de Rubí.
Les detencions van fer-se a les localitats de Barcelona, Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda i Montcada i Reixac. Els agents també van realitzar una entrada i registre judicial en una empresa ubicada a la capital catalana. Els investigadors no descarten noves detencions. Pel que fa als detinguts, passaran aquest matí a disposició judicial.
