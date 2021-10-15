Estàs llegint: Detinguts quatre agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra per robatori amb força, suborn i revelació de secrets

Corrupció policial Detinguts quatre agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra per robatori amb força, suborn i revelació de secrets

Els investigadors de la Divisió d'Afers Interns de la policia catalana també van realitzar una entrada i registre judicial en una empresa ubicada a Barcelona

Una imatge del complex Ègara, la seu central dels Mossos d'Esquadra.
barcelona

Membres de la Divisió d'Assumptes Interns (DAI) dels Mossos d'Esquadra van detenir aquest dijous quatre agents del cos - un d'ells en excedència -com a presumptes autors dels delictes de suborn, realització arbitrària del propi dret, robatori amb força i revelació de secrets. La informació l'ha avançat La Vanguardia i l'ha confirmat el Departament d'Interior a través d'un comunicat. La instrucció la porta el jutjat d'instrucció número 1 de Rubí.

Les detencions van fer-se a les localitats de Barcelona, Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda i Montcada i Reixac. Els agents també van realitzar una entrada i registre judicial en una empresa ubicada a la capital catalana. Els investigadors no descarten noves detencions. Pel que fa als detinguts, passaran aquest matí a disposició judicial.

