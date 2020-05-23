Cuixart fa una crida a tornar a les mobilitzacions als carrers

El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha fet una crida a tornar als carrers per mobilitzar-se "pels drets humans, socials i nacionals" en una carta escrita des de la presó de Lledoners, on compleix nou anys de presó per sedició com a resultat del procés independentista de Catalunya. El president d'Òmnium ha considerat que l'estat "ha renunciat a defensar els interessos dels més desafavorits", i que "vol aprofitar-se de la pandèmia per receptar més autoritarisme" i "laminar els drets civils i polítics que són imprescindibles per conquerir una vida digna". Per això, "davant un estat que empresona la llibertat d'expressió i la protesta, amb la responsabilitat civil i sanitària que el moment reclama, cal que tornem a mobilitzar-nos als carrers", ha indicat.



A la carta, Cuixart posa en valor el reforç del projecte Lliures d'Òmnium, ECAS i Coop57 per lluitar contra l'emergència social, especialment contra l'exclusió, fent front a la protecció de l'habitatge i amb el reforç de la comunitat educativa, entre d'altres. "La normalitat només serà nova si canviem les velles estructures", ha apuntat.



Cuixart ha relatat que a la presó, aquests "també són dies durs" per a molts dels "presos socials" que "no poden exercir el dret" a l’article 100.2 per sortir a treballar o fer voluntariat. A més ha recordat que no hi ha vis-a-vis ni comunicacions orals, i ha opinat que "de nou, el sistema s’acarnissa amb els més desafavorits".



Per això ha considerat que "la lluita per la República catalana només té sentit si, per damunt de tot, hi ha les persones". I ara, "més que mai", les "prioritats" són "recuperar drets i confinar desigualtats".