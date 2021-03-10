La CUP confirma que proposa Pau Juvillà per presidir el Parlament

El diputat de la CUP Carles Riera ha confirmat que la seva formació ha proposat el seu diputat per Lleida, Pau Juvillà, per presidir el Parlament o per formar part de la Mesa, tal com va avançar NacioDigital. En una entrevista a Els Matins de TV3, Riera ha explicat que de moment és l'únic nom sobre la taula i que ara JxCat i ERC s'han de pronunciar sobre aquesta proposta i veure si hi ha candidats alternatius. L'anticapitalista assegura que no veten ningú i que s'ha d'arribar a un acord independentista perquè la presidència de la cambra catalana no recaigui en el 155. Pel que fa a un acord sobre el Govern, Riera diu que "tot està obert" i que s'avança "lentament" en concretar els objectius de la legislatura. "Cal garantir la sobirania del Parlament quan legisla sobre drets bàsics i, si cal, desobeir. El màxim compromís que podem assolir és la presidència del Parlament", ha assegurat.

