La CUP decideix no presentar-se a les eleccions europees

La CUP no concorrerà a les eleccions europees del proper 26 de maig. Així ho ha decidit el consell polític que la formació de l'esquerra independentista ha celebrat aquest dissabte a Artés (Bages). D'aquesta manera, els anticapitalistes segueixen sense voler participar en uns comicis en els que només van concórrer el 2004, quan gairebé no tenien representació territorial i tot just van obtenir 9.285 vots. Segons ha comunicat la formació, entenen "que el projecte polític de la CUP no té cabuda dins de les institucions europees, màximes representants del capitalisme, l’imperialisme, el racisme institucional i la militarització de les societats".



En un comunicat posterior a la resolució del consell polític, la formació ha afegit que "tot i que l'organització entén que la Unió Europea és un espai políticament molt allunyat del projecte polític que defensa la CUP, l’actual context excepcional marcat per la repressió, el conflicte nacional i social latent, les amenaces d’il·legalització i la voluntat de centrar l’internacionalisme com una eina imprescindible en l’estratègia política han provocat que s’hagi entomat el debat a nivell tàctic. Per la CUP la internacionalització del conflicte polític que viu el nostre país segueix sent una prioritat en la seva estratègia política".

Diverses territorials del partit havien plantejat la possibilitat d'una aliança amb l'esquerra alternativa andalusa o el BNG i Bildu, però finalment s'ha desestimat aquesta opció.



Paral·lelament, també aquest dissabte ERC ha anunciat que la pedagoga Diana Riba serà la número dos de la formació a les eleccions europees, fent tàndem amb el president del partit, Oriol Junqueras, actualment empresonat a Lledoners. Va ser el mateix Junqueras qui li va proposar i en el consell nacional que Esquerra ha celebrat aquest dissabte Riba ha explicat que "He dit que sí perquè fa més d'un any que la meva vida va fer un tomb. Perquè cal que siguem la veu dels presos". Riba és la parella de Raül Romeva, exconseller d'Exteriors i també pres a Lledoners. Romeva va ser eurodiputat durant deu anys (2004-2014) quan militava a ICV. Riba forma part de l'Associació Catalana de Drets Civils, que agrupa familiars dels presos.