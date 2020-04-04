Estàs llegint: Baixa el ritme de morts a Catalunya per la Covid-19

Baixa el ritme de morts a Catalunya per la Covid-19

Les darreres 24 hores hi ha hagut 129 noves víctimes, 44 menys que el dia anterior. En total, l'epidèmia ha matat ja 2.637 persones al Principat, 646 en residències de gent gran. El ritme de contagis es manté força estable, amb 1.298 casos nous.

Pla mitjà d'un prototip del respirador OxyGEN en un pacient de l'hospital de Can Ruti. ACN | Protofy
barcelona

públic

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat  1.298 positius nous de coronavirus al Principat, 24 casos més que aquest divendres (1.274), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 26.032. D'altra banda, aquest dissabte han mort 129 persones, mentre que ahir en van traspassar 173. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 2.637 persones. Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.249 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total d’afectats arreu del país, 3.944 són professionals sanitaris.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dissabte un total de 9.528 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19. Aquest mateix dissabte, el Govern ha demanat a l'Executiu espanyol l'aixecament del confinament de la conca d'Òdena, ja que considera que amb l'enduriment del confinament a tot l'Estat ja no és necessari.


Per altra banda, el Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies ha informat que fins al 4 d'abril hi ha 1.261 persones que viuen a residències de gent gran que tenen diagnòstic de coronavirus. Aquestes persones estan aïllades, estan sent tractades i la seva atenció segueix els protocols marcats pel Departament de Salut. A més, 255 residents estan hospitalitzats. Ja són 191 les residències amb persones diagnosticades de coronavirus i 291 amb persones amb simptomatologia. Pel que fa als i les professionals, 3.469 estan aïllats o tenen simptomatologia, d’un total de més de 75.000.

