Denuncia al Govern per la compra dels terrenys del BCN World

La plataforma Aturem BCN World i el GEPEC-EdC han presentat una denúncia a la fiscalia provincial de Tarragona per "presumptes irregularitats" del Govern en l'autorització de la llicència de joc a Hard Rock i en la compravenda dels terrenys de la Caixa. Segons les organitzacions, el Departament d'Economia no ha contestat a una petició del maig en la que denunciaven la nul·litat de l'adjudicació de la llicència de casino, ja que l'empresa no podia acreditar la disponibilitat dels terrenys. Recorden que aquesta era condició requerida i que ha estat "infringida", ja que Hard Rock va perdre la disponibilitat dels terrenys, dels quals tenia una opció de compra "que va expirar". Afegeixen que la prova és que qui finalment adquireix els terrenys és l'Incasòl.
En la denúncia també apunten un "ús abusiu i irregular" de les pròrrogues concedides a Hard Rock perquè presentés determinada documentació requerida per la Generalitat. Aquestes pròrrogues "vulneren els terminis previstos per la llei i disposicions de règim administratiu" i "poden ser constitutius d'un presumpte delicte de prevaricació", afirmen Aturem BCN World i el GEPEC-EdC.
D'altra banda, han apuntat que la publicació a premsa de les condicions i clàusules entre la Caixa, l'Incasòl i Hard Rock "són un element més que pot constituir un presumpte delicte de malversació i posada en risc de fons públics". Les dues entitats han reiterat a la Generalitat la petició de revocar la llicència de casinos i arxivar l'expedient del concurs públic, així com que depuri "les responsabilitats oportunes".
