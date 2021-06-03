Detingut un home per matar la seva parella a Porqueres

barcelonaActualizado:
Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut un home a Porqueres per matar la seva parella. L'home es va presentar cap a les 22.00 hores d'aquest dimecres a la comissaria de Banyoles i va manifestar que havia matat la dona a ganivetades. Els mossos es van adreçar al domicili amb efectius del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) i van certificar la mort de la dona. El cos presentava signes de violència.
Els agents de la Divisió d'Investigació Criminal de la Regió Policial de Girona s'han fet càrrec de la investigació per esclarir les circumstàncies de la mort. El detingut és de nacionalitat espanyola i té antecedents.
Condemna de la consellera Verge
La consellera d'Igualtat i Feminismes, Tània Verge, ha condemnat l'assasinat i ha garantit un treball "incansable" contra la violència masclista. En declaracions a la SER, Verge ha assegurat que l'eradicació d'aquest tipus de violència és una "prioritat absoluta" del Govern i ha afegit que hi haurà un treball coordinat de tots els departaments. Verge ha manifestat que es tracta d'un "problema polític de primer ordre" i ha rebutjat que siguin casos aïllats, al mateix temps que ha assegurat que el Govern rebatrà qualsevol discurs negacionista. D'altra banda, s'ha compromès a desplegar totes les normes contra les violències i la no discriminació de que disposa Catalunya.
