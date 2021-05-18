barcelona
Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen la mort violenta d'una dona de 52 anys i d'un home de 56, els cossos dels quals van trobar aquest dilluns a la nit en un domicili de Creixell (Tarragonès), segons ha informat la policia catalana. La Policia Local de Creixell va rebre un avís sobre les 21.00 hores i agents d'aquest cos es van adreçar a un domicili del municipi, situat en un bloc de pisos, segons fonts pròximes a la investigació consultades per l'ACN. Hi van entrar amb l'ajuda de Bombers i a l'interior van localitzar les dues persones sense vida. Segons les mateixes fonts, la dona havia rebut dos trets i l'home un. El pressumpte agressor estava en una altra estança del domicili, i suposadament s'hauria suïcidat, segons apunta Catalunya Informació. El cas està sota secret d'actuacions i el jutjat del Vendrell investiga la mort de la dona com a possible crim masclista.
