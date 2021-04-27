Els Mossos d'Esquadra van detenir aquest dilluns un home per calar foc a la seva parella a la Bisbal del Penedès (Baix Penedès). La dona va ser traslladada a l'hospital, on va morir poques hores després, segons la policia catalana. El detingut és un home de 37 anys, nacionalitat espanyola i veí de la Bisbal del Penedès, acusat d'un delicte d'homicidi. Els fets es van produir sobre les cinc de la tarda, quan els Mossos van ser requerits per adreçar-se a un domicili del carrer Foix, a la urbanització de Can Gordei, on una dona havia patit lesions per cremades. En arribar, els agents van localitzar la víctima, una dona de 50 anys, i la seva parella a casa.



El detingut va ser traslladat a l'hospital del Vendrell per cremades menys greus. El cas està sota secret de les actuacions. Amb aquest homicidi, el 2021 han assassinat set dones per violència masclista a l'Estat espanyol, segons xifres del Ministeri d'Igualtat.

