El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, i el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, es reuniran a la Moncloa el pròxim dimarts 29 de juny a les 17.00 hores, segons han informat fonts del Govern espanyol. L'anunci de la data es produeix només dues hores després de la sortida dels presos indultats. Segons el Govern espanyol, la trobada han de ser un punt de partida per a la represa de la taula de diàleg. Serà, segons apunten les mateixes fonts, "un intercanvi necessari sobre les principals necessitats i aspiracions dels ciutadans".

La Moncloa assegura que Sánchez vol abordar a la trobada les qüestions urgents i importants per a Catalunya, de la mateixa manera que ho va fer recentment amb el president andalús, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, i que ho farà el 9 de juliol amb la de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

L'última vegada que un president català va estar en el Palau de la Moncloa va ser el 9 de juliol de 2018, quan Quim Torra va ser rebut per Sánchez. Després, el president espanyol va acudir a Barcelona el febrer de 2020 i va mantenir una reunió al Palau amb Torra prèvia a la posada en marxa de la taula de diàleg en la qual posen les esperances per a la resolució del "conflicte polític" a Catalunya.

L'executiu espanyol espera activar la taula de diàleg amb celeritat, però no descarta tampoc que la primera reunió se celebri al mes de setembre. En tot cas assenyalen que "l'important" ara és la "coordinació" entre ERC i JxCat respecte a "l'actitud amb la que van a la taula" per "evitar un diàleg de sords".



Segons ha explicat Sánchez a la sessió de control, l'executiu espanyol buscarà que l'eix de les converses graviti a l'entorn de l'Agenda per al Retrobament, el document que el president espanyol va posar sobre la taula de Quim Torra el febrer del 2020 i que aposta per una reforma del sistema de finançament i una concreció de les inversions a Catalunya.

En qualsevol cas, fonts del Govern espanyol insisteixen que les formacions independentistes no tornaran a actuar en la via unilateral. No tan sols perquè "ho hagin promès", apunten, sinó també "per la vigilància del govern".

