Es dispara el nombre d'hospitalitzats i pacients a l'UCI per coronavirus

L'impacte de la segona onada de la Covid-19 a Catalunya ja es nota amb força als hospitals, on el volum d'ingressos i de pacients a l'UCI s'ha disparat les darreres hores. Segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, en les darreres 24 hores 39 persones han entrat a l'UCI amb coronavirus, de manera que el total ja s'eleva a 282. A més a més, el total de persones ingressades a un centre hospitalari amb la malaltia també creix de manera significativa, fins arribar a les 1.626, 184 més que en l'anterior balanç.



I res fa pensar que la tendència no continuï a l'alça els propers dies, ja que el risc de rebrot continua desbocat i trencant rècords i la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia, o taxa Rt, també es manté a nivells molt elevats. En concret, el risc de rebrot marca el rècord per tercer dia seguit, amb 566 punts, 25 més que dimecres, quan va superar per primer cop el valor de 500. La taxa Rt puja dues centèsimes, d'1,38 a 1,40. Segons aquesta dada, cada 100 persones positives en contagien 140 de mitjana.

Pel que fa als casos registrats pel Departament de Salut, se n'han declarat 3.998 de nous durant les darreres 24 hores, 16 més que ahir, una xifra que també bat rècords pel que fa a positius detectats en un dia. En tot cas, en aquest aspecte sí que hi ha el matís que la capacitat diagnòstica actual és molt més elevada que a la primavera, ja que es fan moltes més proves.



