Es dispara la pressió assistencial, amb 157 ingressos nous als hospitals i 30 a les UCI

Els ingressos hospitalaris per coronavirus segueixen creixent sense aturador, posant en risc de nou la capacitat assistencial per gestionar la pandèmia. S'han registrat 157 nous pacients en les darreres 24 hores, una xifra que bat rècords en aquesta tercera onada. En total, ja hi ha 2.356 ingressats amb la malaltia, la dada més elevada des del 17 de novembre. També creix la pressió a les UCI, amb 30 nous ingressos i un total de 459 pacients, una xifra que no se sobrepassava des del 28 de novembre.

La velocitat de propagació (Rt) de la Covid-19 segueix molt alta, tot i que baixa lleugerament dues centèsimes, d'1,46 a 1,44. Aquesta xifra marca que cada 100 positius contagien una mitjana de 144 persones més, pel que el virus està en expansió. El risc de rebrot, però, no para de créixer i ho fa 25 punts, fins als 640, una dada que no se superava des del 7 de novembre.

S'han declarat 3.801 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), molt lluny de l'objectiu que es va marcar Salut d'abaixar els contagis detectats al miler diari. També puja la incidència a 14 dies per cada 100.000 habitants, que passa de 437,12 a 462,91. Les morts també es mantenen altes, amb 60 defuncions en el darrer recompte de Salut, el que sumen 17.545 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. El total de vacunats és de 53.343, 16.229 més que fa 24 hores.

També augmenta el percentatge de positivitat de les proves que es fan fins al 10,42%, doblant la xifra que l'Organització Mundial per la Salut (OMS) marca com a llindar per considerar que hi ha una situació d'emergència epidemiològica, el 5%.

