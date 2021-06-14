barcelona
El ministre de Transports i secretari d'Organització del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha confirmat que el Govern espanyol recorrerà al Tribunal Constitucional la llei catalana d'habitatge però que no en demanarà la suspensió automàtica. La normativa, aprovada al setembre pel Parlament, regula el preu dels lloguers i impedeix que la renda s'apugi en els nous contractes, entre d'altres mesures.
En roda de premsa aquest dilluns després de l'executiva del PSOE, Ábalos ha afirmat que és "impossible no recórrer" amb un informe del Consell de Garanties Estatutàries "tan negatiu". "Si l'anticonstitucionalitat és tan evident, no ho podem passar per alt", ha dit. Tanmateix, el ministre ha remarcat que és "un gest important" el fet que l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez opti per no sol·licitar la suspensió de la norma, amb la qual cosa es mantindrà vigent fins que el TC resolgui el recurs o hi hagi llei estatal. Ábalos ha subratllat que el Govern espanyol treballa per tenir una llei d'habitatge que "garanteixi la seguretat jurídica" perquè "l'única manera de garantir un dret és fer-ho dins del dret".
En qualsevol cas, la decisió del Govern de Pedro Sánchez de recórrer la normativa catalana dels lloguers ha generat un fort rebuig polític i ciutadà al Principat. El passat divendres, entitats i els partits sobiranistes -ERC, JxCat, CUP i En Comú Podem, els que van aprovar la llei- van exigir al Govern estatal que no la recorri. A més a més, aquest dilluns a la tarda el Sindicat de Llogateres ha convocat una concentració davant la seu del PSC, a Barcelona per protestar contra la decisió, entre d'altres ciutats. El recurs, a més a més, està generant tensions al Govern espanyol, perquè el soci majoritari, el PSOE, n'és partidari, mentre que Unidas Podemos i En Comú Podem s'hi oposen.
