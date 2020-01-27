Dues noves agressions homòfobes a Barcelona aquest cap de setmana

barcelona
L'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia (OCH) ha denunciat dos nous casos d'homofòbia aquest cap de setmana. La primera es va produir la matinada de divendres a dissabte al barri de Sants, quan un home gai va ser insultat i agredit, segons l'Observatori. La segona va esdevenir el diumenge a un quart de nou del matí al metro del Clot, quan una noia va insultar un jove gai i el va ruixar amb gas pebre.
El jove agredit al metro anava acompanyat de dos amics seus i tornaven de festa, quan un noi i una noia els van insultar dient que suportaven els "gais" però no "unes boges" com ells. Finalment, la noia va utilitzar un esprai de gas pebre contra la víctima. El jove havia clicat el botó d'emergència del metro però no va rebre resposta. Més tard, el jove va denunciar els fets als Mossos d'Esquadra.
Des de l'OCH reclamen un protocol d'actuació al transport públic per combatre la LGTBIfòbia i la violència masclista contra les dones. També demanen al Govern de la Generalitat que impulsin "mesures efectives" i "contundents" davant el que afirmen que es tracta d'un "rebrot" de la violència contra les persones LGTBI.
