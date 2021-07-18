Estàs llegint: Els Bombers donen per estabilitzat l'incendi de Llançà després d'una nit tranquila, amb 415 hectàrees cremades

Els Bombers donen per estabilitzat l'incendi de Llançà després d'una nit tranquila, amb 415 hectàrees cremades

Segueixen evacuats els veïns de les urbanitzacions de Masferrer i Sant Pere de Rodes i confinats els de Selva de Mar

La zona cremada per l'incendi vista des del port pesquer d'El Port de la Selva.
La zona cremada per l'incendi vista des del port pesquer d'El Port de la Selva. Xavier Pi / ACN

barcelona

Els Bombers han donat per estabilitzat l'incendi forestal de Llançà, que ha cremat unes 415 hectàrees, la majoria al Parc Natural del Cap de Creus. Tot i que el foc encara pot fer revifalles, els Bombers són optimistes. Per aconseguir l'estabilització han calgut 12 quilòmetres de línies d'aigua i s'ha fet foc tècnic a dos quilòmetres. Hi ha 55 dotacions terrestres treballant-hi encara i els mitjans aeris s'han reduït. Continuen evacuats els veïns de les urbanitzacions de Masferrer i de Sant Pere de Rodes. També cal que segueixin confinats els de la Selva de Mar. Al migdia es reavaluarà la situació.

