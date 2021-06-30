barcelona
El Departament de Salut ha decidit obrir la campanya vacunació en bloc entre els 16 i els 29 anys a partir d'aquest mateix dimecres. Les persones d'aquesta franja ja poden demanar cita a partir d'avui al web de vacunació del Departament de Salut. S'eliminen, per tant, les franges d'edat amb l'objectiu d'immunitzar més ràpid els joves, que estan protagonitzant un important repunt de casos. De fet, la secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, ja va apuntar dilluns que seria "lògic" obrir en massa per als menors de 30 anys.
Salut ha declarat 3.410 nous casos de Covid-19 confirmats en les darreres 24 hores. L'índex de positivitat és del 6,19% i la mitjana d'edat dels contagiats és de 28,71 anys. El conseller de Salut, Josep Maria Argimon, ha apuntat que, amb dades consolidades, estimen que hi haurà 5.000 positius només de dimarts. La incidència acumulada de casos a la franja d'entre els 15 i els 29 anys triplica la mitjana catalana, amb uns 300.
