Els Mossos blinden una concentració de Jusapol que rep el suport de Vox, PP i Cs

Poca afluència a la manifestació convocada pel sindicat policial Jusapol a les portes de les eleccions catalanes d'aquest diumenge. L'organització, de tall marcadament espanyolista, ha rebut el suport d'una seixantena de persones i del PP, Ciutadans i la ultradretana Vox, amb l'assistència de la líder del partit neoliberal al Congrés, Inés Arrimadas, i el presidenciable de la formació d'extrema dreta a Catalunya, Ignacio Garriga, i alguns representants populars com el regidor a Barcelona, Josep Bou,. La manifestació no ha estat suspesa per la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que, per contra, sí que ha desautoritzat una concentració en suport al raper Pablo Hasel, qui hauria d'ingressar a presó aquest mateix divendres.

Un cordó de Mossos d'Esquadra ha blindat la plaça Sant Jaume, on estava convocada la protesta per denunciar el suposat abandonament institucional al qual el Govern espanyol ha sumit els cossos policials estatals. També hi havia una contramanifestació antifeixista a la qual volien assistir el número 2 per Barcelona de la CUP, Carles Riera, i l'exportaveu d'Arran Mar Ampurdanès però que no han pogut fer-ho perquè els Mossos els han barrat el pas. La contramanifestació s'ha desplaçat al carrer Unió i s'han viscut alguns moments de tensió amb el cordó policial.

Jusapol reclama que es declari Catalunya "zona d'especial singularitat" pel "clima d'odi i atacs" que asseguren que existeix contra la Policia Nacional i la Guàrdia Civil.

