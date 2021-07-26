Els pacients de Covid a les UCI catalanes ja superen els 500

Els pacients de Covid ingressats a les UCI catalanes ja superen els 500, després que en les últimes hores el Departament de Salut n'hagi notificat 10 més. Fa tan sols cinc dies van superar la barrera dels 400. A planta la pressió hospitalària també segueix en augment i hi ha 2.235 ingressats, 103 més que aquest diumenge. En general, però, la pandèmia segueix en decreixement i disminueixen tant el risc de rebrot com la velocitat de propagació, que continua per sota d'1, clau per la reducció dels contagis.

Els principals indicadors mostren el decreixement progressiu de la pandèmia

En concret, Salut ha notificat en les últimes hores 2.871 nous contagis confirmats per PCR o TA, que situen el total des de l'inici en 812.467. L'Rt baixa tres centèsimes i se situa en 0,91. El risc de rebrot disminueix també 61 punts, fins als 1.038. S'han notificat 23 morts i el total de defuncions des de l'inici de la pandèmia arriba a 22.432. Segueix disparada la taxa de positivitat, que se situa en el 19,22%, quadruplicant el llindar del 5% que l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) estableix per considerar controlada la pandèmia. La incidència acumulada a 14 dies retrocedeix de 1.197,92 a 1.164,49, mentre que a set dies passa de 553,81 a 528,47.