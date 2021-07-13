Els serveis jurídics de la Generalitat avalen l'aplicació del toc de queda a les zones de Catalunya més afectades pels contagis

L'informe dels serveis jurídics de la Generalitat ha avalat demanar al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) el toc de queda per als municipis amb més incidència de Covid-19 de Catalunya davant l'empitjorament continuat de les dades epidemiològiques. Així ho ha explicat el president del Govern, Pere Aragonès, durant la roda de premsa d'aquest dimarts a la tarda a Palau, posterior a la reunió amb el cap del govern d'Andorra, Xavier Espot.

El document jurídic de la Generalitat concreta, com a "condició", que el toc de queda s'hauria d'aplicar ara de manera heterogènia, en funció de les dades epidemiològiques de cada municipi. No es podria decretar a tot el país perquè no hi ha estat d'alarma. Així, la Generalitat vol garantir que la mesura sigui prou "sòlida jurídicament" i que sigui una decisió "compartida" també a nivell municipal. Aquest dimarts, el Govern ja va aprovar la restricció que qualsevol activitat hagi d'acabar a les 00.30 hores a Catalunya, així com la prohibició de les trobades de més de deu persones. També va demanar als ajuntaments que restringeixin la mobilitat a platges, parcs i places, una mesura per la qual els alcaldes han demanat més claredat i el reforç dels serveis policials.

