Els sindicats de l'ensenyament mantenen les darreres dues jornades de vaga després del fracàs de la negociació amb Cambray

Les mobilitzacions tornaran aquest dimarts i dimecres per la falta d'acord en la reunió d'aquest dilluns

Diversos membres del comitè de vaga, després de sortir de la mediació amb el departament d'Educació, sense arribar a cap acord. Eli Don / ACN

barcelona

Els sindicats educatius Ustec·Stes, CCOO, Intersindical-CSC, Aspepc·Sps, UGT, CGT i Usoc han anunciat que mantenen la vaga convocada per a aquest dimarts i dimecres davant el fracàs de les negociacions amb Educació, les quals han definit en un comunicat emès aquest dilluns d'"engany històric".

