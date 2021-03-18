Els taxis tornen als carrers contra Uber: "Venen a quedar-se amb més sectors"

El sector del taxi torna al carrer contra Uber. Centenars de vehicles s'han dirigit des de les torres venecianes de la plaça Espanya de Barcelona fins al Parlament de Catalunya contra el retorn de la multinacional a Barcelona que ja va avançar Públic i El Quinze. La recuperació de l'operativitat de Uber arriba més de dos anys després del canvi de normativa dels Vehicles de Transport amb Conductor (VTC) perquè aquests no suplantessin el taxi. Aquest cop, la fórmula d'Uber consisteix a oferir el servei de transport per l'aplicació, però fent que sigui taxis els que recullen els usuaris, i no els cotxes de la companyia. El portaveu d'Élite Taxi, Tito Álvarez, ja va dir que Uber "no respecta el reglament metropolità" i ha carregat contra els taxistes que hi treballin: "Són uns traïdors i els denunciarem".



Des de les seves xarxes socials, el sindicat Élite Taxi ha afirmat que les seves reivindicacions van més enllà del taxi: "No només venen a per nosaltres, vénen a quedar-se amb més sectors, com ja s'ha vist amb les cuines fantasmes. Uber no aporta res a la societat".

Els taxistes afirmen que Uber no compleix la normativa de les tarifes pactades, ja que "estableix preus unilateralment sense oferir transparència als usuaris". Uber utilitza el taxímetre per establir el preu del desplaçament, mentre que Élite Taxi demana que compleixi amb l'obligació de l'Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB) d'operar amb una tarifa de preu tancat, l'anomenada tarifa 3, "segons una sèrie de paràmetres establerts iguals per a tots els competidors", segons indicaven en un comunicat emès aquest dimecres. "Els usuaris amb Uber no tenen garantit el preu regulat, ja que l'aplicació no té els mateixos algoritmes i tampoc poden pactar un preu tancat amb la tarifa 3".