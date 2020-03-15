Els treballadors públics que no prestin serveis essencials no hauran d'anar a treballar i rebran tot el sou

barcelona
Tal com ha avançat aquest diumenge el president Quim Torra, el Govern català ha concedit un permís de deure inexcusable de caràcter públic per a tots els empleats de la Generalitat que no prestin serveis bàsics i estratègics i, per tant, no hauran d'anar a treballar i hauran de quedar-se a casa. És una de les mesures per fer front al coronavirus que ha decretat el conseller d'Administració Pública, Jordi Puigneró, aquest diumenge. Amb aquest permís, els servidors públics rebran la totalitat del sou encara que es quedin confinats a casa.
D'altra banda, tots els assalariats que formin part del pla de contingència dels departaments estratègics optaran de manera preferent pel teletreball. Cada departament ho comunicarà als seus treballadors. També rebran el permís inexcusable de deure públic tant els empleats públics que prestin serveis en centres de treball tancats com els qui tinguin alteració del sistema immunitari o malalties cròniques, obesitat mòrbida i les dones embarassades.
Els treballadors amb fills menors de 16 anys o persones dependents a càrrec també es podran acollir al teletreball. En cas que el seu lloc de feina no ho permeti, s'habilitaran mecanismes de flexibilitat horària o torns recuperables els propers 12 mesos. Qui teletreballi rebrà material formatiu sobre treball en mobilitat i ciberseguretat. El dimecres 11 de març el Govern ja va habilitat el teletreball per als empleats públics per fer front al coronavirus.
