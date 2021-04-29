barcelonaActualizado:
El jutjat de primera instància 5 de Barcelona ha acordat la suspensió del desnonament del Gimnàs Social Sant Pau, previst per aquest divendres, segons ha informat aquest dijous el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC). L'Ajuntament de Barcelona havia sol·licitat aquesta suspensió per tal de seguir negociant amb la família propietaria la compra del local, negociació que continua oberta. El centre esportiu atén més de 2.500 persones sense llar, mentre que la propietat vol fer-hi pisos de luxe. El TSJC ha indicat que la magistrada ha atès la petició de suspensió i s'ha acordat deixar sense efecte el llançament previst sense fixar, pel moment, cap nova data.
Ernest Morera, membre de la cooperativa, va criticar aquest dimecres, a 36 hores del desallotjament ara suspès, la falta d’acord entre la propietat de l’Ajuntament de Barcelona. D’altra banda, l’alcaldessa Ada Colau va insistir que des del consistori havien proposat una oferta "molt potent i seriosa" de més de nou milions d'euros "que la propietat ha de considerar". Per la seva part, la regidora d’Habitatge i Rehabilitació, Lucía Martín, ha recordat aquest dijous a Twitter que els 9,5 milions d’euros que ofereix el consistori "superen el pressupost anual que la Generalitat va destinar l’any passat per a fer nous habitatges públics de lloguer a tota Catalunya".
Morera va recordar que el 2016 es va votar una expropiació, però que es va denegar pel vot de qualitat dels Comuns mentre que el 2018 s'instava a comprar la finca i Barcelona en Comú va votar-hi a favor. En aquest sentit, va apuntar que "mai han tingut una compra tan fàcil", ja que el govern municipal té el suport de l'oposició per fer-ho.
La família propietària de l’edifici del Gimnàs Social Sant Pau assegura que el valor taxat de l’edifici és de 14 milions, segons informa Tot Barcelona. Per als propietaris el preu que ofereix l’Ajuntament segueix estant molt lluny del que demanaven inicialment. De moment, el consistori està a l’espera de la resposta a l’última oferta presentada.
