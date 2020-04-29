Estàs llegint: Un estudi assegura que a l'Estat es diagnostiquen el 10% de casos de coronavirus

Un estudi assegura que a l'Estat es diagnostiquen el 10% de casos de coronavirus

Investigadors de la UPC i de l'Institut de Recerca Germans Trias i Pujol asseguren que els diagnòstics de la Covid-19 arriben 14 dies més tard que es presentin símptomes. Els resultats també mostren que encara estem lluny de la immunitat, ja que el nombre d'infectats és massa baix.

Personal científic treballant a un laboratori. POLARIS / CONTACTO
Personal científic treballant a un laboratori. POLARIS / CONTACTO

barcelona

públic

A l'Estat espanyol es diagnostiquen només el 10% dels casos de coronavirus. Si més no, aquesta és la conclusió d'un estudi elaborat per investigadors de la Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) i l'Institut de Recerca Germans Trias i Pujol (IGTP). Amb tot, el percentatge s'ha duplicat el darrer mes, quan la taxa de diagnòstic era del 5%, ja supera la mitjana europea (del 8%) i s'apropa al 20-30% de països com Alemanya i Portugal. Països com Itàlia (8%), el Regne Unit (7%) o França (7%) tenen taxes més baixes.

Tot i això, l'informe assegura que l'Estat espanyol lidera el nombre de casos acumulats de la Covid-19 amb 219.764, segons les seves dades. L'estudi busca analitzar quin és l'endarreriment del diagnòstic que es produeix entre el desenvolupament dels símptomes del coronavirus en un pacient i el seu registre com cas positiu confirmat a 10 països de la Unió Europea. A l'Estat espanyol, aquesta forquilla de temps és de 14 dies.

Estimen que hi hauria uns 2,5 o 2,7 milions de casos acumulats a l'Estat a data de 26 d'abril, dels quals se n'han pogut diagnosticar 2,3 milions, mentre que la resta es podrien diagnosticar durant la setmana vinent. A més, indiquen que de tots aquests casos acumulats, "aproximadament mig milió encara podrien contagiar el virus". Els resultats de la investigació demostren també que el número d'infectats per la Covid-19 encara és "massa baix" per a poder considerar la possibilitat d'haver arribat a la immunitat, que es podria assolir amb un 60 i un 75% d'infectats.

