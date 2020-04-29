Un estudi assegura que a l'Estat es diagnostiquen el 10% de casos de coronavirus

A l'Estat espanyol es diagnostiquen només el 10% dels casos de coronavirus. Si més no, aquesta és la conclusió d'un estudi elaborat per investigadors de la Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) i l'Institut de Recerca Germans Trias i Pujol (IGTP). Amb tot, el percentatge s'ha duplicat el darrer mes, quan la taxa de diagnòstic era del 5%, ja supera la mitjana europea (del 8%) i s'apropa al 20-30% de països com Alemanya i Portugal. Països com Itàlia (8%), el Regne Unit (7%) o França (7%) tenen taxes més baixes.

Tot i això, l'informe assegura que l'Estat espanyol lidera el nombre de casos acumulats de la Covid-19 amb 219.764, segons les seves dades. L'estudi busca analitzar quin és l'endarreriment del diagnòstic que es produeix entre el desenvolupament dels símptomes del coronavirus en un pacient i el seu registre com cas positiu confirmat a 10 països de la Unió Europea. A l'Estat espanyol, aquesta forquilla de temps és de 14 dies.



Estimen que hi hauria uns 2,5 o 2,7 milions de casos acumulats a l'Estat a data de 26 d'abril, dels quals se n'han pogut diagnosticar 2,3 milions, mentre que la resta es podrien diagnosticar durant la setmana vinent. A més, indiquen que de tots aquests casos acumulats, "aproximadament mig milió encara podrien contagiar el virus". Els resultats de la investigació demostren també que el número d'infectats per la Covid-19 encara és "massa baix" per a poder considerar la possibilitat d'haver arribat a la immunitat, que es podria assolir amb un 60 i un 75% d'infectats.

