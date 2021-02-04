Eva Baltasar guanya el Premi Òmnium de Novel·la amb 'Boulder'

L'escriptora Eva Baltasar ha guanyat la quarta edició del Premi Òmnium a la Millor Novel·la de l’Any per Boulder, publicada per Club Editor. El guardó l'ha rebut de mans del president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, que ha participat en l'acte d'entrega a la Sala Hiroshima. Ha estat la primera vegada que Cuixart, empresonat a Lledoners però actualment amb el règim de tercer grau, ha pogut fer entrega del premi. La novel·la explora la vivència de la maternitat per part d'una parella de dones lesbianes, i el jurat n'ha valorat que "s'endinsa en camins poc transitats de la literatura catalana".

Abans d'anunciar la guanyadora, Cuixart ha afirmat que es tractava d'un dia "molt especial" perquè "celebrem plegats el primer acte cultural després de 1.207 nits de presó; celebrem que resistir és vèncer i que els poders de l’Estat mai no podran empresonar la llibertat".



Quan ha recollit el guardó, Baltasar ha afirmat, abans de citar el poema Veu de Walt Whitman, que creu "en la sacralitat de la veu" perquè creu en "la sacralitat de la paraula, les paraules de les que està feta una llengua i una literatura". Les altres dues obres finalistes al premi, dotat amb 20.000 euros per a l'autor i 5.000 per a promoció, eren La drecera, de Miquel Martín i Serra, i La mar rodona, de Sebastià Perelló.