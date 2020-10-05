Felip VI visitarà divendres Barcelona juntament amb Pedro Sánchez

El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, i el rei Felip VI coincidiran aquest divendres a l'acte d'entrega de premis de la nova edició de BNEW, Barcelona New Economic Week, que estarà presidida pel monarca. D'altra banda, Sánchez i el rei també visitaran junts la start-up 3-D Factory Incubator, que compleix el seu primer any a la Zona Franca de Barcelona.



La visita es produeix després que el monarca no assistís a l'entrega de despatxos de jutges a Barcelona fa uns dies, com a conseqüència d'una decisió del Govern espanyol que va indignar els jutges. L'argument de l'Executiu estatal va ser que era millor que el monarca no vingués a la capital catalana per una qüestió de seguretat.



Les darreres visites de Felip VI a Catalunya han generat importants protestes ciutadanes, en mobilitzacions que han permès constatar el creixent rebuig que la monarquia borbònica provoca al Principat. L'últim exemple es va viure al juliol, quan centenars de persones van manifestar-se contra la presència del rei a Poblet.

