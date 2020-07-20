Barricades de foc a l'AVE entre Girona i Figueres en protesta per la visita del rei Felip VI a Catalunya

La crema d'objectes a la zona de vies ha provocat una avaria a la catenària d'Adif que està afectant la circulació de l'AVE entre Figueres i Girona, segons ha informat Renfe. El sabotatge ha estat atribuït a les protestes contra la visita del rei Felip VI aquest dilluns a Catalunya després que a primera hora del matí ha circulat per les xarxes una imatge que ho reivindicava en aquest sentit. L'avaria a les vies de l'AVE provoca una falta d'alimentació elèctrica a la línia en aquest tram i obliga a prestar el servei per carretera per als viatgers amb origen o destinació Figueres i a Girona. A més, el primer tren AVE amb destinació a la capital catalana ja no ha sortit des de l'Alt Empordà. Pel que fa als passatgers que es troben a Girona, són encaminats al servei de Regionals.

Centenars de persones preparats a l'Espluga de Francolí per marxar cap al monestir de Poblet amb grans lletres contra la visita del rei Felip VI.

D'altra banda, alguns centenars de persones es concentren aquest matí de dilluns a l'Espluga de Francolí seguint la crida d'organitzacions independentistes com Òmnium i l'Assemblea per constituir una marxa que anirà fins el monestir de Poblet, pròxim a la localitat de la Conca de Barberà, on està prevista la visita de Felip VI. Aquesta serà finalment l'única ubicació que visitarà el monarca espanyol en la seva estada a Catalunya en la gira que desenvolupa pel conjunt de l'Estat espanyol. Des de Vimbodí i Poblet, municipi al qual pertany el monestir, també està previst que es desplacin veïns i veïnes per participar en la protesta. Hores d'ara l'entorn del monestir ha estat pres per un ampli dispositiu policial que dificulta l'aproximació al monestir.

A punt de sortir de l’Espluga!! Se pic.twitter.com/ExrD6jufUY — Olga75 (@Espluguina75) July 20, 2020