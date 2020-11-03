La Fiscalia General de l'Estat envia una altra investigació sobre el rei emèrit a la Fiscalia del Suprem

La Fiscal General de l'Estat, Dolores Delgado, ha dictat aquest dimarts un decret segons el qual la Fiscalia contra la Corrupció i la Criminalitat Organitzada haurà de remetre amb efectes immediats a la Fiscalia del Tribunal Suprem les diligències d'una recerca en la qual es troba involucrat el rei emèrit, Joan Carles I, que gaudeix de la condició d'aforat davant el Tribunal Suprem. La Fiscalia General de l'Estat també ha posat en coneixement del Delegat de Protecció de Dades una possible fuga d'informació.

No és la primera vegada que això succeeix. La Fiscalia del Suprem ja va assumir la investigació sobre Joan Carles I per l'AVE a la Meca el mes de juny passat. Aquestes noves perquisicions també queden en mans del fiscal de la Sala Penal, Juan Ignacio Campos, especialista en delictes econòmics perquè juntament amb els fiscals que designi, continuïn la recerca iniciada per la Fiscalia Anticorrupció.



