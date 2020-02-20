Forn surt unes hores de la presó per anar a treballar a Mediapro

L'exconseller Joaquim Forn ha sortit de la presó de Lledoners per anar a treballar gràcies a l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari. Forn podrà ser fora de la presó durant 12 i mitja diàries de dilluns a divendres a la setmana, segons el que va aprovar la Junta de Tractament del centre. Ha sortit de la presó, al municipi de Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, abans de les vuit del matí.



Aquest matí, l'exconseller ha fet una piulada al Twitter assenyalant el temps que porta pres, "841 dies sense llibertat".

Treballarà com a consultor jurídic a la productora Mediapro, tal com va anunciar el seu directiu, Jaume Roures, aquest dilluns. S'ocuparà de qüestions relacionades amb el dret públic, segons va declarar Roures.



Diversos presos polítics han pogut sortir unes hores al dia gràcies a l'aplicació de l'article 100.2. El primer va ser el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, que podrà estar fora del centre penitenciari per treballar i fer un voluntariat durant 9,5 hores cinc dies a la setmana. Després van ser l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa, que sortirà tres dies a la setmana durant vuit hores per cuidar la mare, i l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, que serà fora també tres dies a la setmana durant nou hores per cuidar la seva mare i fer un voluntariat.



També podrà sortir l'expresident de l'ANC Jordi Sànchez, a qui la Junta de Tractament de Lledoners també li ha aplicat el 100.2. Sànchez, que encara no ha gaudit d'aquest règim, podrà ser fora del centre penitenciari tres dies a la setmana durant 11 hores cadascun.