El Govern anunciarà els resultats el mateix 14-F perquè garanteix la constitució de les meses electorals

barcelona
La portaveu del Govern en funcions, Meritxell Budó, ha assegurat aquest dimarts que podran constituir-se totes les meses electorals el 14 de febrer, per la qual cosa podran anunciar el resultat dels comicis el mateix diumenge. Així ho ha manifestat en roda de premsa telemàtica posterior al Consell Executiu després que el director general de Participació Ciutadana i Processos Electorals de la Generalitat, Ismael Peña-López, obrís la possibilitat d'ajornar la comunicació dels resultats si la Junta Electoral ho ordenés en cas que no es pogués constituir un elevat nombre de meses electorals. Segons Budó, des de l'Executiu treballen amb la previsió de poder composar totes les taules "i el mateix diumenge es podran donar els resultats electorals".
D'altra banda, el Departament de Salut calcula que el proper diumenge hi haurà entre 70.000 i 80.000 persones contagiades de Covid-19, així com contactes d'aquestes. Ho ha explicat a Catalunya Ràdio el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, que ha concretat que es preveu que aniran a votar unes 14.000 persones ja contagiades. "Fins i tot una mica menys", ha afegit. Argimon ha reconegut que "seria millor que es quedessin a casa seva" però ha afirmat que "tenen el dret fonamental a votar".
