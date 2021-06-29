El Govern aprova reduir fins al 40% el preu dels màsters oficials

El Govern ha aprovat el decret de preus públics universitaris per al pròxim curs 2021-2022, que fixa una reducció de fins al 40% en els màsters oficials per equiparar-los als estudis de grau. Aquesta nova rebaixa en els preus públics dels estudis universitaris s’afegeix a la rebaixa global del 30% ja aplicada aquest curs 2020-2021. Així doncs, a partir del període 2021-2022, un curs de màster estàndard de 60 crèdits passarà a costar 1.660 euros. Així mateix, el nou decret continua incorporant els descomptes addicionals per als estudiants amb rendes més desfavorides mitjançant les beques Equitat.

El pròxim curs 2021-2022, els màsters universitaris de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB), Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), Universitat Politècnia de Catalunya (UPC), Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF), Universitat de Lleida (UdL), Universitat de Girona (UdG) i Universitat Rovira i Virgila (URV) passaran a tenir un preu per crèdit en primera matrícula de 27,67 euros. Aquest nou preu representa una rebaixa de 18,44 euros en el preu per crèdit en la major part de titulacions de màster oficial, la qual cosa significa una rebaixa del 40%. Pel que fa als màsters que habiliten per a l’exercici d’activitats regulades, el preu per crèdit passa dels 28,82 als 27,67 euros, amb una reducció del 4%.

Aquesta primera equiparació en els preu de màster i grau universitari té un cost econòmic de 9,3 milions d’euros que assumeix pressupostàriament el Departament de Recerca i Universitats i, per tant, no impactarà en les finances de les universitats.



A partir del pròxim curs 2021-2022, un curs de màster estàndard de 60 crèdits passarà a costar 1.660 euros. En cas dels beneficiaris de beques Equitat, el cost es reduirà i se situarà entre els 1.245 euros (tram 1) i 1.328,4 euros (tram 2). Pel que fa als graus, la matriculació de 60 crèdits costa una quantitat d’entre 1.061 i 1.660 euros a l’any en funció del coeficient d’estructura docent del títol.