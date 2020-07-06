El Govern català organitza un homenatge a les víctimes de la Covid-19 tancat al públic 

Després d'una setmana marcada pels rebrots al Segrià, el Govern català celebrarà un acte institucional per retre homenatge a les víctimes del coronavirus el proper dijous 9 de juliol a les 22:00h, a les Fonts de Montjuïc de Barcelona. Segon ha informat la Generalitat en un comunicat aquest dilluns, hi assistiran tots els membres del Govern, encapçalats pel president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. També hi assistiran el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, i l’alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. Així mateix, els col·lectius homenatjats —víctimes, familiars, personal sanitari, d’emergències i d’altres serveis essencials— seran presents simbòlicament a l’acte a través de diferents projeccions i vídeos testimonials.

Titulat "De la foscor a la llum", la cerimònia té com a fil conductor "la idea que la societat catalana ha passat de la foscor inesperada dels moments inicial de la pandèmia a la llum, gràcies a la feina incansable de molts i a la consciència de tots", detalla el comunicat de Govern.

A l’acte, que tindrà projeccions, lectura de textos i també espectactles artístics, hi participaran els músics Jordi Savall, Txell Sust, Mònica Rodas, Clara Peya, Ariadna Peya, Gemma Humet, Las Migas, Micky Núñez, Lax’n’Busto, Miquel Abras, Dr. Prats, Jofre Bardagí, Beth, Elena Gadel, Santi Balmes, i els actors Rosa Andreu i Joan Pera.

TV3 emetrà en directe tot l’acte institucional, que serà tancat al públic i es podrà seguir únicament per televisió o a través de la web i les xarxes socials del Govern per evitar les aglomeracions i davant la dificultat de garantir la distància de seguretat.

