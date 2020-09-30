El Govern celebra la reunió extraordinària que dota Aragonès de les funcions presidencials interines i limitades

El Govern de la Generalitat ha celebrat la seva primera reunió sense el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, inhabilitat des d'aquest passat dilluns. El vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, havia convocat el Consell Executiu extraordinari per aprovar el decret de substitució per a aquest dimecres a les 9 hores. Finalment, l'executiu en funcions ha decidit tirar endavant els passos previstos després que el govern espanyol li hagi traslladat que no cal publicar el cessament de Torra al Butlletí Oficial de l'Estat (BOE). Just després, a les 11.30 hores està previst que es reuneixi el primer Consell Executiu ordinari de la nova etapa i que després la consellera de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó, ofereixi una roda de premsa com fa habitualment cada dimarts.

JxCat i ERC han acordat un document de dues pàgines que estableix que el vicepresident Pere Aragonès assumeixi "interinament funcions limitades de Presidència", sense concretar quines són. L'acord crea un grup de coordinació paritari i els dos partits es comprometen a consensuar "qualsevol decisió extraordinària".

Respecte al funcionament del govern en funcions, s'ha acordar "reforçar al màxim les atribucions de cadascun dels seus membres, per tal de seguir treballant en la lluita contra la pandèmia i les seves conseqüències, "així com en la defensa dels drets i llibertats de la ciutadania".