El Govern deixa sota mínims els actes institucionals de la Diada

barcelona
El Govern suspèn gairebé tots els actes oficials de cara a la Diada Nacional de Catalunya per la situació epidemiològica. Només es mantindrà l'acte central, que se celebrarà el vespre del 10 de setembre al Palau de la Generalitat, i l'ofrena al monument de Rafael Casanova. Segons ha transcendit aquest dimarts, els membres de l'Executiu tampoc assistiran a les concentracions convocades per l'ANC, amb aforament limitat i descentralitzades per tot el territori. Serà el primer any des del 2012 que l'Executiu no assisteix a les mobilitzacions de les entitats independentistes.
El Govern homenatjarà les víctimes pel coronavirus en l'acte central, així com als presos polítics amb una projecció de les seves imatges a la façana del Palau de la Generalitat. L'acte se celebrarà en un format reduït sense públic i complint amb les mesures de seguretat, tal com van anunciar en roda de premsa la portaveu Meritxell Budó i el vicepresident primer del Parlament, Josep Costa. De fet, ni tan sols es farà el directe.
L'ofrena floral a l'estàtua de Rafael Casanova a Barcelona també es manté, però amb una representació reduïda, només amb el president, Quim Torra, el vicepresident, Pere Aragonès, i la consellera de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó.
