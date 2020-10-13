El Govern tancarà bars i restaurants fins a finals de mes per la pandèmia

El Govern tancarà bars i restaurants fins a finals de mes per reduir l'expansió del virus, segons ha avançat El Periódico i ha pogut confirmar Públic. És una de les mesures més dràstiques que anunciarà l'Executiu demà, i se suma a la recomanació de fer teletreball i a la no-presencialitat de les classes universitàries. Aquesta tarda la Unió de Federacions Esportives de Catalunya (Ufec) també ha anunciat que han pactat amb el Govern ajornar les competicions esportives no professionals durant 15 dies. Aquestes mesures es produeixen quan el risc de rebrot s'ha disparat fins a 338 després de dies en augment, i la taxa de transmissió se situa en 1,33.



L'executiu posarà la mesura sobre la taula amb l'objectiu que l'aprovi el Procicat, tot i que fonts del Govern han explicat que encara no està del tot tancada a l'espera d'una reunió amb el sector que també s'ha de celebrar demà. En aquest sentit, fonts del Gremi de Restauració han afirmat desconèixer la proposta.

El Gremi de Restauració veu "inadmissible" noves restriccions

El Gremi de Restauració de Barcelona considera "inadmissible" que el Govern es plantegi noves restriccions a bars i restaurants i critica que es pugui "estigmatitzar" el sector. Els restauradors qüestionen l'efectivitat de les restriccions en el sector, i insten el Govern "a buscar els focus de contagis en altres llocs". "Després de tres mesos d'aforament reduït, els contagis continuen pujant", afirmen des del Gremi de Barcelona. A la capital catalana, les taules són de màxim sis persones, el consum a la barra està prohibit i no es poden atendre clients a partir de la mitjanit. Segons el director del Gremi de Restauració de Barcelona, Roger Pallarols, el sector entendria les mesures si contribuïssin a reduir els contagis, "però no és així".