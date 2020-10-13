Totes les competicions esportives s'aturaran a Catalunya durant 15 dies

La Unió de Federacions Esportives de Catalunya (Ufec) ha anunciat l'aturada de les competicions esportives d'àmbit català durant 15 dies "per ajudar a contenir els brots del coronavirus". Així, segons aquesta institució tots els encontres federats, escolars o privats quedaran suspesos els dos pròxims caps de setmana, per bé que sí es podran continuar fent els entrenaments amb les mesures de seguretat. L'Ufec explica que el Procicat confirmarà aquest dimecres la mesura dins les restriccions "severes" que prepara el Govern català per intentar frenar la pandèmia. L'entitat s'ha reunit aquest dimarts amb el secretari general de l'Esport, Gerard Figueras, que ha assenyalat com a factor de risc de la "mobilitat familiar" durant els caps de setmana.

Segons la Ufec, aquesta decisió haurà de ser validada per un jutjat i no afectaria els entrenaments, ni els usuaris de les instal·lacions esportives ni dels gimnasos. Els enfrontaments ajornats s’hauran de recol·locar al calendari. "Som conscients de la situació que estem vivim i ho acceptem amb resignació", ha assegurat Gerard Esteva, president de la Ufec, que alhora ha subratllat que l’esport "no és el problema".

Les mesures no afectaran l’esport professional ni les competicions dins el calendari estatal o internacional, segons ha informat també la Ufec. Les federacions esportives catalanes demanen que l’aturada sigui només de dos caps de setmana, tal com s’ha plantejat, i que després es pugui retornar a l’activitat.



"Si en 15 dies no ha millorat la corba, hauríem de poder obrir la competició federativa. Demanem que, si no és el cas, que es pugui excepcionar la pràctica esportiva federada per garantir la normalitat esportiva al país", ha reblat Esteva.