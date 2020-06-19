Interior preveu que surtin mig milió de vehicles de Barcelona en un pont de Sant Joan que "pot ser de xifres rècord"

El Departament d'Interior preveu que surtin mig milió de vehicles de l'àrea metropolitana de Barcelona en un pont de Sant Joan que "pot ser de xifres rècord", segons el director del Servei Català de Trànsit, Juli Gendrau. Hi haurà un reforç d'efectius de bombers, el telèfon 112 arribarà fins a un 280% de capacitat i entre aquest divendres i Sant Joan es faran 1.400 controls policials a les carreteres. "Aquests reforços no serviran per a res si deixem de tenir la guàrdia ben alta", ha advertit el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch. Si bé les revetlles no estan prohibides, la directora de Protecció Civil, Isabel Ferrer, ha recomanat fer celebracions familiars i que als actes amb molta afluència es respecti la distància de seguretat.

Protecció Civil recomana fer celebracions familiars i que als actes amb molta afluència es mantingui la distància de seguretat

La portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha instat la ciutadania a "rebaixar" la celebració de la revetlla de Sant Joan. En declaracions a TV3 aquest divendres al migdia, la consellera de la Presidència ha tornat a demanar "responsabilitat" a la gent, quatre dies abans de la festa. Així, Budó espera que la revetlla sigui "reduïda" i sense aglomeracions, per tornar-la a gaudir els propers anys amb la "màxima festivitat". "L'etapa de represa va de la responsabilitat de tots nosaltres per decidir quin tipus de revetlla farem", ha conclòs. El Govern manté les recomanacions per celebrar una revetlla de Sant Joan "familiar i de caràcter reduït".



Des d'aquesta passada mitjanit, Catalunya ha deixat enrere la fase 3 de la desescalada i ha entrat en una nova "etapa de represa" de la normalitat, liderada per la Generalitat, que ja ha recuperat les plenes competències sobre el territori. La nova etapa deixa sense efecte les restriccions de mobilitat i la regulació dels aforaments dels establiments, tot i que de manera transitòria seguiran vigents fins el 25 de juny. Els màxims d'ocupació permesos durant la revetlla seran, doncs, del 50% en el cas d'espais tancats i del 75% en oberts, com terrasses.

