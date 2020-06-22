Jordi Montull ingressa a la presó de Brians 2 per començar a complir la condemna del cas Palau

L'exdirector administratiu del Palau de la Música Jordi Montull ha ingressat aquest dilluns a la tarda a la presó de Brians 2, a Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Baix Llobregat), per començar a complir la pena de set anys, sis mesos i 15 dies que li va imposar el Tribunal Suprem pel cas Palau. Montull, igual que l'expresident del Palau de la Música Fèlix Millet i l'extresorer de l'antiga Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) Daniel Osàcar, tenia fins aquest dijous per ingressar en un centre penitenciari, segons va imposar l'Audiència de Barcelona.

El 2017 l'Audiència de Barcelona va condemnar Millet a 9 anys i 8 mesos de presó, Jordi Montull, a 7 anys, sis mesos i 15 dies; i Daniel Osàcar, a 3 anys i mig, per malversació, apropiació indeguda, tràfic d’influències, falsificació en document mercantil, falsedat comptable i blanqueig de capitals. Fa un parell de mesos, el Tribunal Suprem va confirmar la sentència.

Segons consta en la resolució, es té en compte la seva edat (84, 77 i 84 anys respectivament) així com les patologies acreditades i no se’ls considera en condicions d’eludir l’ingrés a presó ni per edat ni per malaltia ni per la pandèmia. I, per tant, desestima la petició de suspensió de la pena sol·licitada per Montull i Osàcar de suspendre l'ingrés de presó per raons de salut, ja que a presó també poden ser tractats mèdicament, i fins i tot, sobre el risc de contraure el coronavirus, el tribunal diu que també tenen risc fora de presó.

Per la seva banda, Millet i Osàcar encara no han ingressat a presó. Tots dos van demanar suspendre l'ingrés mentre es tramitava el recurs d'empara al Tribunal Constitucional i l'indult al govern espanyol, però l'Audiència de moment no ha suspès l'ordre d'ingrés.