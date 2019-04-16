La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha autoritzat el president d'ERC i número u dels republicans a les eleccions del 28 d'abril a participar en un acte de campanya des de la presó de Soto del Real. En concret, serà el contacte informatiu -roda de premsa- convocat per l'Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN) per aquest divendres a les 10h. En la seva resolució, l'organisme argumenta que "no s'acrediten motius suficients que impedeixin autoritzar la seva realització, de manera que que per l'autoritat competent s'hauran d'arbitrar les mesures oportunes perquè pugui donar-se la participació telemàtica del candidat".



En canvi, la JEC no ha autoritzat la participació de Junqueras a les entrevistes de TV3 (18 d'abril) i Catalunya Ràdio (25 d'abril), ni al debat electoral de la televisió pública (24 d'abril). En qualsevol cas, la de divendres serà la primera roda de premsa del líder d'ERC des que va ingressar a la presó el 2 de novembre de 2017. Tot i que la resolució de la JEC parla de "debat", es tracta d'un error, ja que aquell dia la petició d'ERC és que Junqueras pogués participar en un contacte informatiu de l'ACN.



Acte d'ERC a la presó de Lledoners

Una estona abans d'aquesta resolució de la JEC, la Junta Electoral provincial de Barcelona ha comunicat que permet a Esquerra Republicana la celebració d'un míting a la presó de Lledoners aquest pròxim dijous. A l'acte hi participarà el número dos dels republicans a la candidatura al Congrés dels Diputats, Gabriel Rufián.



El Servei d'Institucions Penitenciàries de la Generalitat havia enviat prèviament a la Junta Electoral el dictamen favorable a què totes les candidatures puguin dur a terme actes on debatre amb els interns que "voluntàriament vulguin". El criteri d'Institucions Penitenciàries és que no hi haurà "problemes de seguretat" si es compleixen una sèrie d'exigències.



En canvi, la JEC va prohibir fa dues setmanes la possibilitat de fer actes a les presons de Soto del Real i Alcalá-Meco.