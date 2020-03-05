La justícia escocesa ajorna la decisió sobre l'extradició de Ponsatí

barcelona
La justícia escocesa ha ajornat el judici sobre l'extradició de l'eurodiputada Clara Ponsatí fins al 18 de juny. Durant la vista celebrada aquest dijous, l'advocat de l'exconsellera, Aamer Anwar, ha al·legat que Ponsatí té la immunitat com a europarlamentària, tot i que Escòcia ja no forma part de la Unió Europea després que s'executés el Brexit per part del Regne Unit. Els tribunals han decidit esperar d'aquí a tres mesos, quan el Parlament Europeu haurà de resoldre què fa amb el suplicatori demanat per la justícia espanyola perquè Ponsatí deixi de gaudir de la immunitat i sigui jutjada a Espanya.
Anwar considera que el fet que els tribunals escocesos esperin al suplicatori és un reconeixement de facto de la immunitat de Ponsatí: "Un cop més, Espanya incompleix l'Estat de dret, les seves obligacions internacionals i fa un mal ús de l'ordre de detenció europea per fer una persecució política", ha dit en un comunicat previ a la vista d'aquest dijous.
