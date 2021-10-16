Una jutgessa de l'Argentina processa Martín Villa per homicidi i tortures durant el franquisme

La jutgessa argentina María Servini de Cubría, que investiga els crims comesos pel franquisme a l'Estat espanyol, ha processat Rodolfo Martín Villa, de 87 anys, per homicidi i tortures durant la dictadura. És el primer processament que dicta Servini després d'un interrogatori.



Villa, ministre de la Governació -després rebatejar com a Ministeri d'Interior- durant el final del règim i posteriorment una figura política destacada durant la Transició, ha estat acusat per delictes de lesa humanitat.

"Va ocupar una posició preponderant en l'estructura jerarquitzada de poder"

El document de la instrucció, de més de 900 pàgines a què ha tingut accés Públic assegura que l'exministre "va ocupar una posició preponderant en l'estructura jerarquitzada de poder" sota la qual es van produir diverses morts, de les que Servini el col·loca com a principal responsable.



A l'exministre se l'acusa de permetre l'assassinat del jove Arturo Ruiz el 1977, de la massacre del 3 de març a Vitòria on van morir cinc obrers, de la repressió policial als Sanfermins de 1978 i de cinc morts durant la Setmana Pro amnistia de maig de 1977.

Després d'una nova querella per la mort d'Ángel Almazán el 1976 durant el dia del referèndum per al Projecte de Reforma Política del Govern espanyol, assassinat que va quedar impune, la jutgessa ha decretat "el processament de Rodolfo Martín Villa amb presó preventiva, la qual no es farà efectiva hores d'ara".

A més, la jutge ordena l'embargament sobre els béns de l'exministre fins a cobrir la suma de 1.134.000.000 pesos argentins, gairebé deu milions d'euros. La jutgessa sol·licita a diferents administracions de l'Estat espanyol que aportin fotocòpies certificades de les diligències penals i sumaris sobre els casos de les persones assassinades on Martín Villa n'és l'acusat principal.



Concretament, a Martín Villa se l'investiga per l'homicidi de fins a dotze persones a mans de la Policia, la Guàrdia Civil o grups paramilitars vinculats amb les Forces i Cossos de Seguretat,