El jutjat manté el tercer grau als presos polítics de Lledoners

Els presos polítics tancats al centre penitenciari de Lledoners continuaran en règim de tercer grau. Així ho ha dirimit el Jutjat de Vigilància Penitenciària, ignorant la petició de Fiscalia, que demanava suspendre'l a tots els presos. La decisió afecta Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Joaquim Forn. Aquest mateix dimarts un altre jutjat decidia mantenir també el tercer grau a Dolors Bassa i Carme Forcadell. El Ministeri Públic va presentar un recurs el 15 de febrer, l'endemà de les eleccions catalanes, en considerar que era massa d'hora per aplicar-lo i va exigir-ne el reingrés a la presó.

En la resolució de Bassa i Forcadell, el jutge va optar per acordar mantenir el tercer grau a l'espera de resoldre sobre el fons del recurs presentat per la Fiscalia. Per contra, l'estiu sí que es va suspendre el tercer grau de tots els presos de manera cautelar fins que el Tribunal Suprem resolgués, tot i que la jutgessa va avalar el règim de tercer grau i va carregar durament contra les posicions del Ministeri Públic.

El passat 14 de gener les presons de Lledoners, Puig de les Basses i Wad-Ras van argumentar, entre altres qüestions, que ja havia passat mig any des de la darrera resolució i que, fins llavors, el comportament dels presos polítics havia estat bo, per la qual cosa tornaven a proposar l'aplicació del tercer grau. Dues setmanes després, la Generalitat el ratificava i els presos sortien en règim de semillibertat el primer dia de les eleccions.

