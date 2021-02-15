La Fiscalia torna a recórrer el tercer grau dels presos l'endemà de les eleccions i en demana la suspensió immediata

La Fiscalia ha presentat aquest dilluns els recursos contra el tercer grau que la Conselleria de Justícia va concedir fa dues setmanes als presos polítics independentistes. A més, demana que la presentació d’aquests recursos davant dels jutjats de vigilància penitenciària ja provoquin la suspensió immediata d’aquest règim. En diversos recursos gairebé iguals, i d’unes 15 pàgines cadascun, el ministeri públic critica la mesura de la Generalitat i considera que no es pot donar a tots els presos alhora el tercer grau poques setmanes després que el Tribunal Suprem el tombés, el desembre passat.

Segons el fiscal, el tercer grau és "incompatible" amb el compliment de la finalitat de la pena, especialment els de "reeducació i resocialització". També considera que hi ha una "falta de modificació d’aquells trets de la personalitat directament relacionats amb l’activitat delictiva", ja que els reclusos "segueixen considerant que els fets pels quals van ser condemnats no són delictius". Reitera, com ja va fer en anteriors recursos, que hi ha una "insuficient evolució en el tractament", ja que no n’han seguit cap.



Per tot això, finalment, conclou que "els aspectes positius tinguts en compte en la resolució administrativa recorreguda i en la proposta de la junta de tractament no són suficients per acordar la progressió al tercer grau".



Critiquen que es presenti l'endemà de les eleccions

El president d'Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart, ha reaccionat a la notícia afirmant que "quan se'l crida a les urnes, el poble de Catalunya no falla mai" i que "davant els poders de l'Estat, cal saber-nos governar i avançar decididament cap a la República catalana, sense deixar-nos ningú pel camí".



Des de les files de JxCat, Jordi Turull i Jordi Sànchez també han reaccionat i han criticat el dia elegit per presentar el recurs, just l'endemà de les eleccions. "No sé si és més casual o causal. I encara diuen que no som presos polítics", ha dit Turull via Twitter. Sànchez, per la seva banda, ha lamentat en la roda de premsa de valoració dels resultats electorals que "hi ha un interès polític" i "això ens posa a prova perquè tinguem clar quina és l'actitud de diàleg dels poders i el Govern espanyol".

