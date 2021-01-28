Justícia dona llum verda al tercer grau dels presos polítics, que podran sortir i participar en la campanya electoral

La Generalitat ha ratificat el tercer grau dels presos polítics, que podran sortir ja aquest divendres i sumar-se a la campanya electoral dels respectius partits. El Servei de Classificació del Departament de Justícia ha donat el vist-i-plau a la decisió de les Juntes de Tractament de les presons, que fa dues setmanes van proposar altre cop aquest règim penitenciari després que fos tombat pel Tribunal Suprem. Aquest divendres podran sortir tots excepte Carme Forcadell, per qui encara no s'ha resolt ja que està al centre penitenciari de Wad-Ras, confinat per un brot de Covid. La decisió es prendrà més endavant.



Podran sortir de la presó i dormir-hi quatre nits a la setmana

A partir de demà, els líders independentistes podran sortir de la presó i dormir-hi quatre nits a la setmana. Està previst que Dolors Bassa, al centre de Puig de les Basses, surti a les 8:30 del matí, mentre que els sis homes, a Lledoners, ho facin a les 11.



Ara bé, la Fiscalia podrà recórrer la decisió al jutge de vigilància penitenciària, fet previsible, i el Tribunal Suprem decidirà novament si es manté o no el tercer grau. El tribunal va anul·lar el desembre passat el tercer grau dels nou presos polítics per considerar-lo "prematur". Fa 14 dies, sis mesos després d'aquesta decisió i quan la majoria dels líders independentistes ja han complert la quarta part de la pena, o estan a punt de fer-ho, les Juntes de Tractament van proposar de nou aquest règim.