El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària anul·la el tercer grau als presos de Lledoners

El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària ha retirat el tercer grau penitenciari als set presos polítics de Lledoners, després que ho demanés la Fiscalia. Inicialment no va suspendre cautelarment la semillibertat, com demanava el ministeri públic, però ara, analitzant el fons de la qüestió sí que l’ha anul·lat, segons han explicat a l’ACN fonts properes als polítics, que hauran de tornar aquest mateix dimarts a presó. No podran sortir-ne com fins ara ni passar els caps de setmana a casa, però sí que podran acollir-se als permisos als que tenen dret en haver complert més d'una quarta part de la condemna.



La decisió afecta Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Quim Forn, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart. Sànchez, que és el secretari general de JxCat, ha reaccionat via Twitter dient que "de nou ens tanquen a la presó. No ens faran callar ni renunciar a seguir treballant per construir un país independent, plenament lliure, democràtic i pròsper. Seguim sense defallir. Llum als ulls i força al braç!". De la seva banda, Cuixart ha comentat "ni penediments, ni tercer grau: des de l’exili, la presó o a peu de carrer mai deixarem de lluitar, mai. Sempre endavant!".



La resta de presos polítics de Lledoners també s'han pronunciat. Junqueras, per exemple, ha dit que "sabem que la justícia espanyola no s’aturarà mai. Nosaltres tampoc i continuarem treballant incansablement per la llibertat, la justícia social i la República Catalana". Turull ha afegit que "no ens podran empresonar els ideals i el compromís amb l’objectiu" i Romeva que "el forat que l'Estat cava a la democràcia és cada dia més profund i irreparable".