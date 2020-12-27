L'Araceli, de 96 anys, primera vacunada a l'Estat contra la covid-19

L'Araceli, de 96 anys i resident al centre de gent gran Los Olmos de Guadalajara ciutat, ha rebut a les 9 del matí la primera dosi de la vacuna a l'Estat espanyol. Minuts després ha estat vacunada la Mónica, una auxiliar d'infermeria de 40 anys que treballa a la mateixa residència. Amb aquestes dues injeccions s'inicia aquest diumenge a l'Estat l'esperada estratègia de vacunació contra el coronavirus que se seguirà a totes les comunitats autònomes.

Després de rebre les primeres dosis -en 21 dies rebran una segona punxada- tant l'Araceli com la Mónica han animat la població a vacunar-se. "A veure si tots ens portem bé i aconseguim que el virus se'n vagi", ha dit la nonagenària, després d'assegurar que no ha sentit cap picor ni molèsties quan li han subministrat la vacuna. La Mónica s'ha mostrat orgullosa que s'hagi iniciat la vacunació a l'Estat i ha lamentat que hi hagi molts ancians, diversos en aquesta residència pública, que "no hagin arribat a temps".



Està previst que en dotze setmanes la immunització arribi a 2.295.638 persones a través de més 4,5 milions de dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer i que s'aconsegueixi vacunar a tota la població durant diversos mesos. Els primers a rebre la punxada seran els residents i personal sanitari i sociosanitari en residències de persones grans i amb discapacitat; els sanitaris de primera línia; i la resta de personal sanitari i sociosanitari i grans dependents no institucionalitzats.